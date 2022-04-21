CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley is home to New England’s highest peak, Mount Washington; over 700,000 acres of White Mountain National Forest; a portion of the 136-mile Saco River and Appalachian Trail, as well as 48 4,000-foot peaks and over 2,000 miles of hiking and biking trails.
With those natural assets it’s a no-brainer that the Mount Washington Valley celebrates the ethos behind Earth Day, every day.
One way to do it is with the MWV Pledge.
Created by the chamber in 2020, it is a 10-principle responsibility code that is a hybrid of the Icelandic Pledge created by the eco-savvy tourism bureau in Iceland; the Leave No Trace Principles, a well-known list on how to behave when recreating in the outdoors; and the Granite State Promise, a credo on safe and responsible travel to New Hampshire.
Local busineeses are supporting the MWV Pledge by posting materials that share the 10 principles on restaurant tables, at point-of-sale stations, on information kiosks and more.
Michelle Cruz, assistant executive director of the MWVCC, said she is “proud to be a part of such a thriving market for tourism, but with that comes great responsibility. ... There is only one Mount Washington; we at the chamber want to be a part of protecting all that it encompasses in the valley.”
The MWV Pledge is just the start when it comes to chamber’s commitment to preserving and protecting the White Mountains. For information on other chamber-led initiatives such as “Learn from a Local, Live Like a Local” and the “Hire a Guide” program, go to visitMWV.com.
Social media users can also explore the hashtag #mwvpledge on instagram and find posts pertaining to the MWV Pledge on both its Instagram (instagram.com/visitmtwashingtonvalley) and Facebook, (facebook.com/mtwashingtonvalleynh) pages.
Go to mwvpledge.com to sign the pledge, and promise to preserve and protect the White Mountains and its natural resources.
