LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Historical Society will be hosting a garden tour on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Eight of Lovell’s finest flower and vegetable gardens will be open for viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. After all tours have concluded, refreshments, including hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, will be served at the Lodge at Pleasant Point from 4 to 6 p.m.
Among the gardens will be Eastman Hill Stock Farm’s stunning formal garden beds, a whimsical fairy garden on the shores of Kezar Lake, and elaborate landscaping at an 1820 farmhouse. Highlights include a treehouse, a faux stream bed for water filtration and a scarecrow dressed in a beekeeper’s outfit. There will also be two organic and sustainably maintained vegetable gardens on tour.
Tickets are available for sale on the day of the tour from noon to 1 p.m. at the Kimball-Stanford House located at 551 Main St. You can also reserve tickets by making a payment before the event. Tickets are $25 per person, and all proceeds benefit the Society. Children 12 and under are free.
For more information regarding the event and ticketing, call the Lovell Historical Society at (207) 925-3234. Ticket sales are limited to 200 people, and preregistration is advised.
