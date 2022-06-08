By Brett Gagnon
Calling all citizen scientists: For the second summer in a row, the Conway Public Library has received a NH State Library Summer Learning Grant to conduct a citizen science experiment investigating the effects of microplastic pollution on the waterways of the Mount Washington Valley. This year, the library will be partnering with Green Mountain Conservation Group to investigate the water quality of the Swift River.
Join us on June 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a Field Day on the Swift River, meeting in the parking lot behind Kennett Middle School with a short walk to the river. Children and their families will spend the afternoon with Green Mountain Conservation Group and Conway Public Library staff collecting water sample information.
Following protocols from the N.H. Department of Environment Services, participants will act as citizen scientists collecting macroinvertebrate samples and water quality data using field meters and other equipment. Observational stream assessments, including measuring stream width and recording flow and erosion information, will also be conducted. Participants will return to the Conway Public Library on June 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. to analyze their water samples for microplastic contaminants using a microscope.
Since 2006, Green Mountain Conservation Group has partnered with the Conway Public Library and schools in the Saco River Watershed of New Hampshire and Maine on the Volunteer Biological Assessment Program. Through this program, important water-quality data has been added to the existing database of physical and chemical parameters monitored for rivers and streams in the watershed. The data collected has been used by N.H. Fish and Game and N.H. Department of Environmental Services to compare monitoring sites across the state.
VBAP also provides an opportunity for children and adults to connect with their natural surroundings and develop a sense of stewardship towards their natural resources. Children experience being citizen scientists and collect valuable data, follow protocols, use the scientific process to explore their watershed, and then share their findings with the community.
Two years of microplastic research have shown us just how extensive the plastic pollution problem has become. During our experiment last summer, and in on-going water analysis studies conducted by Green Mountain Conservation Group, we have consistently found microplastics in our rivers, streams, lakes, tap water and snow.
If you’d like to take action beyond collecting data this summer, Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Library invite everyone to take part in the Plastic Free July challenge. Join millions of people in becoming part of the solution to the plastic pollution problem, so we can have cleaner and healthier rivers, lakes, oceans, roadsides and communities. Find out more or take the challenge at plasticfreejuly.org.
Registration Required. Please email jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603)447-5552 for more information or to register. Funding for this NH State Library Summer Learning Grant is provided by the Saul O. Sidore Memorial Foundation in memory of Rebecca Lee Spitz.
