If you are like many getting ready to register for COVID vaccines in New Hampshire, the process can seem a bit overwhelming. The Conway Public Library provides public computer access as well as Chromebooks which may be borrowed with an active Conway Library card. If you are having difficulties completing an online registration form, please feel free to ask a librarian for assistance. Conway librarians have been very happily busy helping patrons to sign up for vaccines.
"The Middle East," the next New Hampshire Humanities-supported event for the Conway Library, will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. The term "Middle East" is a changing geopolitical concept. Throughout recent history, this term referred to a political, a cultural and a geographical region with no clear boundaries. Moreover, this concept serves to generate stereotypes and misunderstanding. This multimedia presentation by Mohamed Defaa provides an analytical framework to understand the histories, social identities, and cultures behind this complex concept of Middle East.
The Virtual Lego Club for the library is going strong, and the next meeting is Wednesday, March 3, at 4 p.m. The March challenge is to create your own superhero! Tell the group how you made it, what the superpowers are, where your superhero lives (you can also create a home or environment where the superhero spends their time), and why you think your superhero’s powers are important. All new members are welcome to this family-friendly club.
Are you looking for nutrient-dense food options for your family? Want your children to have fun in the kitchen, while developing life-long kitchen skills? Please join Misa, from Misa’s Clean Kitchen in baking simple and delicious food, free of gluten, dairy, and processed sugar. Recommended for preschool and elementary aged children. This will take place on Zoom at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. All participants will receive ingredient lists and recipes upon registration, so sign up early to give yourself time to prepare.
All Conway Library programs are free to the public.
To sign up for virtual programs please follow the registration links under the event listings in the calendar section of conwaypubliclibrary.org or email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org. You can also call (603) 447-5552 and ask for Tessa Narducci. The library is open! Feel free to come in, and masks are required.
