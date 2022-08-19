By Brett Gagnon

Thank you to everyone who joined us for Conway Public Library’s Summer Reading Programs. We had a lot of fun and hope you did, too. Bingo cards for the summer reading raffle are still available and being accepted until Monday, Aug. 29. The raffle winners will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Thank you again to our sponsors: Dairy Queen, Cranmore Mountain Resort, Pirate’s Cove, Arts in Motion, Story Land, UNH Marine Docents, Sunshine Yoga, Zeb’s General Store, Advanced Skin Care Center and, especially, The Friends of the Conway Public Library.

