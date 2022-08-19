Thank you to everyone who joined us for Conway Public Library’s Summer Reading Programs. We had a lot of fun and hope you did, too. Bingo cards for the summer reading raffle are still available and being accepted until Monday, Aug. 29. The raffle winners will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Thank you again to our sponsors: Dairy Queen, Cranmore Mountain Resort, Pirate’s Cove, Arts in Motion, Story Land, UNH Marine Docents, Sunshine Yoga, Zeb’s General Store, Advanced Skin Care Center and, especially, The Friends of the Conway Public Library.
Summer story time continues on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 23. Fall story times, with Tiny Tot Tuesdays and Wednesday Wonders, will start again on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m. We look forward to seeing you there.
Each Saturday, Yoga in the Yard takes place at 11:30 a.m. in the Library Park. Dixie Lea, from Sunshine Yoga, leads the session (weather permitting). Bring your own mat, water, and there is a $5 suggested donation.
Sept. 1 brings our VEX Robotics programs back. VEX Robotics: Bridge the Gap Challenge is a four-part program, limited to 12 individuals, geared toward children in grade four and up. Register at bit.ly/VEXBridge. Dates are: Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, and Sept. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. each day.
Participants who register should plan to attend every week. Design and redesign your own VEX robot to bridge the largest gap possible. Every time we bridge the gap, it will be expanded and participants will have to redesign or build a whole new robot to cross the chasm. For more information, contact Jeff via email jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org or phone (603) 447-5552.
We are excited to welcome back Riley Waygood with Melodies and Munchkins on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Families are invited to enjoy music exploration for children ages 0-3 and their caregivers. Siblings are welcome. This free program will be under the tent in the Library Park. Bring a blanket or chair for sitting in the grass.
The Computer Essentials sessions on Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. have been going really well! Current sessions are focused on using the internet and the final weeks will be about email. View additional information on our calendar at conwaypubliclibrary.org. Registration is preferred, yet you may also drop in. The sessions will run through Sept. 30.
Coming Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. is “N.H. Mushroom Identification and Learning to Forage” with Eric Milligan, owner of New Hampshire Mushroom Co. Milligan is an avid mushroom forager, who began his study of fungi around 2002.
Ten years later, he and his partners turned their hobby into a profession. In addition to providing fresh specialty mushrooms throughout New England, NHMC also educates the public about all things mushroom through a multitude of mushroom-related classes, and tours of their unique growing facility in Tamworth.
