By Kathy Keene
I recently headed to the Conway Public Library to get an Instant Pot cookbook. At our recent staff Yankee Swap, I had the misfortune of receiving a brand-new Instant Pot that I had given away at a swap two years ago. It is still brand-new. What is that old saying? What goes around, comes around?
Instant Pots were the rage pre-COVID. My California sister sent it, thinking it would finally make a cook out of me. I say, what’s wrong with a good, old-fashioned throw-everything-into-a-crock-pot recipe, and savoring the amazing scents that fill the room for hours before dinner? The boomeranging of this contraption back into my life has got me thinking, “Why do we have to do so many things instantly?”
OK, I will admit that I do not long for the days when you waited impatiently for Bob Duncan to let you know your roll of film was developed and ready for pickup. Trying to capture the essence of your golden children for the holiday cards was costly. You probably discarded half of the pictures and spent a pretty penny on reprints of the one that captured the essence of the moment, as so many on your list had not seen your little angels for a while.
Today, thanks to social media, pictures of every aspect of your friends and family’s life are ubiquitous and instantaneous. We have seen your children grow via monthly, if not daily, updates. From engagements to graduations, we are apprised of your special moments seconds after they happen. Instantly. We may even know what you had for dinner last night, as that seems to be a Facebook, or should I say Meta, favorite.
Well, I have some good news. Your local library can get you the book or DVD that you are anxious to have just about as quickly as the postal service or Jeff Bezos can these days. Are you aware that a Conway Public Library cardholder can step into the Jackson Public, Madison Public or Cook Memorial libraries and use your Conway card? We also invite the aforementioned libraries’ patrons to borrow from us on the spot.
Libraries in the area are not in competition; we are actually cooperative. Literally. We are part of a consortium that allows sharing between four libraries, and you do not have to travel to these towns to take advantage of this opportunity. Pooling our resources just makes library sense.
To make this happen, you simply have to request an item, and local staff drive from library to library, dropping off bags of books, magazines, or movies that you requested, to ensure that you are able to get the items as quickly as possible. It's our very own “prime” delivery system.
Another library perk astounded me upon my employ. Prior to working at the library, I was unaware of the Interlibrary Loan system used throughout our state. If the item you need is not available from our library or through the Northern New Hampshire Library Consortium, our very own Annie Wehrli will do her best to find that item for you somewhere in the state of New Hampshire. Should that fail, she will search high and low, from Dartmouth’s, Bates’ or the University of New Hampshire’s libraries, or maybe even request that book or microfilm from the Library of Congress. Be wary, Mr. Bezos. We do not need you any longer.
The ILL process may require a little more patience, and the system harkens a bit back to the pony express days. Once an eligible library gets a request from Annie, they pop that item into a bucket with your name on it. A van driver drives the length of the state, like Santa in his sleigh, picking up and delivering the requests to eagerly awaiting library staff at receiving libraries. Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their rounds.
Receiving library staff process the items by popping essential info into our computer system, tracking the item, and letting the lender know it was received and when it will be returned. A reverse system tracks its return, manned, once again, by your trusty local ILL staff member.
Does the aforementioned sound cumbersome? Are you still impatient? Do you need a book, audio book, or magazine right this minute? Instantly? Try the Libby App. Yes Libby, like “library.” Another “instant gratification” and free tool we offer is the Libby App or Overdrive. She is an award-winning, much loved app for libraries; another tool in your library card basket. All you need is your library card number, a smart phone, Kindle or computer.
From the luxury of your own home, you can have a book to read, or an audio version, instantly. Read the latest edition of Oprah’s or HGTV’s magazine with the click of a button and return it 30 minutes later.
Sadly, those who love this option do not come to the library in person as often, and we miss you, so please stay in touch. If the step-by step instructions are confusing, pop into our library to see Jeff, our assistant director, or any available staff member, to walk you through the easy Libby process. Once you try the app, you will never go back.
But, let’s imagine you are old-fashioned and, well, patient. Try an old-fashioned book. Perhaps it is time to try books suggested out of the realm of your usual genre. We now have two book clubs at the Conway Public Library. Our long-running Monday morning group meets at 10 a.m. once a month; we try to meet the third Monday of the month. The exception occurs during holiday Monday months, so check the schedule, via our website, or call us to ensure you do not miss the engaging conversation about this-months read.
The Jan. 24 pick is "Tell the Wolves I'm Home," by Carol Rifka Brunt. We meet via Zoom and in person (masked) and the breadth and depth of conversation will have you re-reading the book to capture the moments you missed when reading solo. We will always have plenty of copies, thanks to Annie and our ILL system, including large print and audio versions. Let us know what your needs might be, and we will accommodate you.
Beginning in January, a new group will meet every third Tuesday evening of the month, also via Zoom and in-person (masked). This is our first foray into an evening book group. The trial begins with a 6:15 p.m. start on Tuesday, Jan. 18, hoping that you can settle in after a long day’s work and dinner, and will last a little over an hour.
Our first evening book choice is "The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics," by Daniel James Brown. This is a five-starred book by 83 percent of almost 29,000 readers on a popular website. If you have not read it, you should. If you have read it, you will be happy to reread it, and will probably enjoy being able to finally discuss it with others.
Once again, we welcome you in person, but a Zoom link can be sent to you days before the meeting if you are willing to share your email with us. Chill and observe, even if you have not read the book, or jump in with engaging comments. All are welcome.
So, I now have the Instant Pot book in hand and wonder what magic it will wield The title is, “Multicooker Perfection: Cook it fast or cook it slow-you decide,” authored by the editors at America's Test Kitchen. I think that is a great segue to the end of this article.
Whether you demand things be instantaneous, or prefer simmering into your re-quiescence, the Conway Public Library staff are here to provide assistance at your speed; you decide. Should you also be re-gifted an Instant Pot, the gift that keeps on giving, shoot me an email and we can exchange recipes.
Please contact Kathy Keene, Program Coordinator, with any questions or library program suggestions at: kkeene@conwaypubliclibrary.org, or Annie Wehrli with any ILL requests at: awehrli@conwypubliclibray.org.
