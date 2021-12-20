By Kathryn Lally Keene
If I have learned one thing from COVID, and I have learned a lot, it is that I am elderly. Oh, it’s not a complete surprise, after all, I have had a lot of candles on my birthday cake for a while now.
One thing for sure that we, from that certain age group, have in common is phonics. To this day, I enunciate any new word based on my phonics training.
So, when I chose the Mount Potash Trail as a hike in October 2020, I was less concerned with the elevation, difficulty or water crossings, than was I curious about pronouncing its name properly. Yes, I should have been more concerned with the water crossing, as I wound up in one at 7 a.m., horizontal, cold, and wet from head to toe. Plucked out of the drink like a wet hen by my son-in-law, I scurried, drippingly, back to the car before a news team got to document the latest outdoor mishap of the elderly.
The day was successful of sorts, but that dang Po-tash — or was it Pot-ash Mountain — was my new nemesis. First, I needed to pronounce it correctly, then scale it, well, maybe during the next summer drought. My new curiosity had me asking locals how they pronounced this popular mountain’s name, and I found it was about 40/60 a leaning toward Pot-ash. I decided to consult Ken MacGray, author of “52 With a View,” my go-to source of all views under 4,000 feet. He confirmed that it was pronounced Po-tash, as seemed logical because potassium carbonate was extracted from ashes in large kettles on that very mountain.
Not long after this debacle, I had the pleasure of working one Saturday morning with my colleague, Bob Cottrell, our library’s historian par excellence and curator of the Henney History Room. I thought I’d get his opinion on the issue. And he had one. Not only is the peak Pot-ash Mountain, but there is a delightful story behind it. For the details and a more entertaining version, you will have to consult Bob, but the short story is this. Pot ash, or potash, was taken from the bottom of kettles after settlers intentionally burned hardwood logs to create the ash.
The end product from their efforts was a substance, potash, that became the first cash crop and export product for the early settlers of our state. It is also known as potassium hydroxide or lye, and was used to make soap, gunpowder and bleach. Grass seed and potash were about the only cash value products for our ancestors, even as late as 1840.
That is only one little gem that I learned that morning from my friend, Bob. My maiden name being Lally, I happened to mention that my great grandfather and his brother invented the Lally Column and several other necessities of that time, such as the two-headed nail and the fireplace damper.
Bob went directly to Google Patents and found the patents for the machines invented by my ancestors in order to make these new products. I walked away that day with a new appreciation for Bob and the skill level and history of my relatives. Who knew there was a Google just for patents?
If you have a curiosity about your family history, come to the Conway Public Library and take advantage another perk of your library card, Ancestry.com and bring any local history mysteries to Bob, as I am certain he will try to help you solve them.
We are on the cusp of a new year, and we know things have to get better. Failing to plan is planning to fail, so we are delighted to report that we will have a series of programs in 2022 on Medicare, including how to choose a plan and the difference between the old and the new options. Ele Border will present the first in the series, “So, You Are New to Medicare?” on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
I have also decided to take to the stacks to find some reads that will help me turn back the hands of time.
A new favorite is, “Elderhood: Redefining medicine, life and aging in America,” by Louise Aronson. Aronson is a geriatrician, educator, and professor of medicine and she suggests that most people alive today will spend more time in elderhood than in childhood.
One reader remarked after reading her book, “Being ‘old’ should not be classified as 65+. In reality, people in the third age of life (the young-old) have vast differences in health, activities, and consumer roles. They are very distinct from the ‘old-old’ who are truly infirm and dependent.”
A former favorite of mine, also available on our shelves, is “Leap!: What Will We Do with the Rest of Our Lives?” by Sara Davidson. A prolific author, Davidson found herself alone and adrift in her 50s and wondered how to do the coming years well. With interviews from many famous personalities and reflecting upon her own journey, she provides an inspirational, humorous and cautionary tale about aging.
One last top pick would be practicing surgeon, Atul Gawande’s, “Being Mortal.” For that matter, any book by Gawande will serve you well. From a popular book site, “Gawande has fearlessly revealed the struggles of his profession. Here he examines its ultimate limitations and failures — in his own practices as well as others — life draws to a close. Riveting, honest, and humane, Being Mortal shows how the ultimate goal is not a good death but a good life — all the way to the very end.”
In closing, I am pleased to announce that I made it across that water crossing recently — twice — and lived to see the views from the summit. If you have a challenge you would like to overcome, a history mystery or an idea of a program you would like to see, whatever stage of life you are in, let us know. Contact us at: kkeene@conwaypubliclibrary.org or bcottrell@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
