One of the best parts of being the director of the Conway Public Library through the years has been getting to know the members of the Friends of the Conway Public Library, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support the work of the Conway Public Library.
The Friends are currently seeking out someone to assist with online bookselling. Most of the book donations taken in by the library are not worth much money and so we are happy to sell them for the bargain basement price of $1 each.
Once in a while, however, as volunteers are sifting through the donations they come across something that appears to be valuable. Books that sell well online don’t always sell fast in the building. These items usually attract a niche buyer who is willing to pay a significant price. If you are currently an online book seller and might be interested in helping out the Friends of the Library contact David Smolen at (603) 447-5552.
Northern New Hampshire Library Cooperative Common borrower card
Did you know that your Conway Public Library card also works at the libraries in Tamworth, Madison and Jackson? If you search our catalog at conway.aspendiscovery.org you will find materials for all four libraries in the Cooperative.
Patrons can place a “hold” on an item at one of our sister libraries and it will show up here in Conway. Patrons can also simply go into our sister libraries and use your card inside their building if you have a book emergency and need the item today. Materials can be returned to any of the four libraries regardless of which collection it is a part of.
Rust in Peace
"Abandoned Vehicles of New Hampshire: Rust in Peace," by renowned illustrator and photographer Jerry LoFarom will be discussed on Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. LoFarom will takes us on an inspiring photographic journey through the wilds of New Hampshire, uncovering automotive relics of a not-too-distant past. It's a breathtaking, peaceful and sometimes sober look at the remains of a wide variety of cars, trucks, and buses that are both enhanced and softened by nature's blanket. What began for the author as purely an exploration of color and dramatic abstract compositions slowly and unexpectedly evolved into a very personal odyssey as he shares stories and humor about his own history and family. To take it a step futher, music , art, and cinematic references abound and enrich the photos in a surprising and entertaining fashion. This approach is further accented by the words of many notable musicians, artists, and others who were invited to contribute captions to the images in the author's "added bonus" approach to the subject matter.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.