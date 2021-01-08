The fourth annual Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park art display is in full swing at the Conway Public Library. Fifty boards have been turned into works of art by people in the valley of all ages, generously sharing their talents. Bids on these boards are being accepted through silent auction in person at the library or through the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Facebook page.
The mission of this future skate park and the fundraising efforts to make it happen is, to educate community about the benefits skateboarding can have on individual youths’ mental and physical well-being, while raising funds to provide a state of the art skate park, to improve overall safety of youth and to empower youth with positive alternative choices.
Learn more, stay connected and support the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park by following the Facebook and Instagram pages, or going to the website, goskate4kev.com.
The next New Hampshire Humanities program hosted by the Conway Library through Zoom is on Monday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. Email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for access by 6 p.m. “Hooked: Narratives of Addiction, Recovery and Redemption” will be presented by Kate Gaudet. In the midst of New Hampshire’s opioid crisis, we are far from the time when addiction was an unfamiliar and even taboo subject. This talk explores some of the most common stories about addiction and recovery, providing tools for understanding on a narrative and structural level.
If you love true adventure stories,or you read Ty Gagne’s first book “Where You’ll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the last Climb of Kate Matrosova,” you won’t want to miss his latest book, “The Last Traverse.” We are lucky enough to host his book talk on Zoom through the library on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for access or go to the link in the calendar section of conwaypubliclibrary.org.
The description reads: “On a mountain somewhere above treeline, in some of the coldest and worst winter conditions imaginable, two men lie unconscious in the snow as explosive winds batter the nearby summits.”
In “The Last Traverse: Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites,” Gagne masterfully lays out the events that led up to an epic and legendary rescue attempt in severe and dangerous winter conditions in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. More than a cautionary tale, it is a tribute to all the volunteers and professionals who willingly put themselves in harm’s way to save lives. This is a must read for anyone who hikes the Whites.
The first virtual Lego Club meeting for the Conway Library was a wonderful success, with children who worked diligently to create characters and scenes that relate to some of their favorite books, and share and talk about them during our meeting. It brought me joy to see beautiful young faces and hear their stories about their hard work. The next Lego Club meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 4 p.m. and the challenge for the month is to construct a simple machine out of building bricks.
If your children are interested in joining the Conway Library Lego Club, please sign up through the link in the calendar section of conwaypubliclibrary.org or email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org. If you are short of brick builders at home, they are available at no cost by request through the library.
Follow the Conway Public Library on Instagram, Facebook, and the library website or call any time at (603) 447-5552.
