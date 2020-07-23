Local artist Deb Ayers has work featured on display in the Ham Room of the Conway Public Library through the month of August.
“Water ... Rock ... Sky” is the title of this series of paintings in watercolors, acrylics, and pastels. All are welcome to come enjoy, and Deb’s works are available for purchase by contacting her directly.
Counting herself as very blessed, Deb Ayers has spent her life combining her three favorite things — her love of nature, her love of art and her love of teaching children.
As a youngster traveling the world with her family, Ayers at the age of 10, knew she wanted to be an artist. Everything was and is full of wonder. She discovered right then that without words art has the power to tell endless stories full of countless fascinating, diverse people, animals, and places yet to be explored.
Ayers received a bachelor’s degree in art from Colorado College and a MAT in art education from the University of New Hampshire. After which she moved north into the heart of the White Mountains where she taught art in the schools of Mount Washington Valley for over 40 years.
Now retired, she pursues her love of nature through her art works in acrylics, watercolors and pastels. She draws her inspiration from the natural world around her, all things, rock, water and animal.
From the coastal waters to Lake Winnipesaukee to the running rivers, from the wind’s and sun’s passage through the deep woods, from forest trails to the peaks of the White Mountains, through all seasons, nature is ever-present for her as a wondrous and inspiring teacher.
Ayers makes her home in Madison and in summers on Moultonbourgh Neck on Winnipesaukee at the old family cabin.
Beginning Aug. 4, Tuesday story times will move from Zoom and be taking place outside in the library park at 10:30 a.m. Families will be asked to sit at least 6 feet apart, and they can bring their own blanket to sit on or use mats provided. I am looking forward to seeing children and caregivers in person again as we enjoy the sunshine, fresh air, green grass and singing birds.
Conway Librarians and local teacher interns have been working creatively in partnership this summer to come up with fun opportunities to engage with the community, and earn summer reading program points.
Mathew Berger, Anabel Nash and Rachele Harvey have been assisting Jeff Beavers and Tara McKenzie in the planning of a couple of fun programs. Taking part in these will earn participants points toward raffle tickets for chances to win big prizes like, Kindle Fires, book baskets from White Birch Books, bikes from the Bike Shop of North Conway, skateboards from Boarder Patrol in North Conway, a variety of gift certificates and adults can even try to win a fat tire bike.
“The COVID Price is Right” library game show on Zoom is happening on Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. It will be hilariously fun, and if you want in on the experience, please email me at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for Zoom access no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday. It will also be viewable live on the Conway Library Facebook page.
Be on the lookout for a “Little Red Riding Hood”-themed scavenger hunt through town in August. A variety of local businesses will have clues at their locations, each with one letter attached to the clue.
Once participants have spelled a secret word put together from these clues, they will earn 100 points, equaling one raffle ticket. Have fun, good luck and a big thanks to our teacher interns for helping us to create both of these events.
For more information about resources and programs at the Conway Public Library call (603) 447-5552, go to our website: conwaypubliclibrary.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.