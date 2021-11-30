By Kathryn Lally Keene
Project Coordinator
By the time you read this, the Thanksgiving holiday will have passed and we will be on the cusp of Hanukkah, Christmas or whatever holidays your family celebrates. Coming together with family and friends safely this year is paramount, but coming together meaningfully is more important than ever.
In a new book gracing the shelves of the Conway Public Library, "The Art of Gathering," by Priya Parker, the author suggests that the way we gather matters, and that most of us find our gatherings uninspiring and often disappointing. Whether you have suffered a loss or celebrated a birth, postponed that large family wedding, or reconfigured it to a COVID-safe small affair, there was extra pressure this year to ensure that your special occasion was meaningfully planned and executed.
Parker is a conflict resolution specialist and opens her book with this question and answer: “Why do we gather? We gather to solve problems we can’t solve on our own. We gather to celebrate, to mourn, and to mark transitions. We gather to make decisions. We gather because we need one another. We gather to show strength. We gather to honor and acknowledge. We gather to build companies and schools and neighborhoods. We gather to welcome, and we gather to say goodbye.”
At a time when we are hyper focused on how we have drifted apart from friends, family and members of our community, perhaps it is a time to focus on how we can come together meaningfully. Parker’s book is designed to help us do just that.
The library is an example of a community resource where people of all ages can come together meaningfully in these trying times. Whether we connect with you online or via telephone to assure you get your latest favorite read or by Zoom for a book discussion or to introduce you to a guest speaker, or perhaps a masked one-on-one appointment to help you improve your technical skills, the Library’s goals are focused on the community’s needs.
Over the past two years, those needs have increased. Our sensitivity to those needs has required that we become creative and invent new ways to be responsive. We offered curbside pick-up for patrons who were concerned about entering the building. We improved our website, community outreach, and offerings.
We adjusted story times and other children’s and adult programs to suit the latest and ever-changing CDC requirements. We improved our own technological skills to assure that we could continue to connect with all patrons. We have expanded our resources by connecting with three other local libraries in a consortium.
We lent ukulele’s, laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots and a telescope. You can now access our printer remotely and pay for it with a credit card; we also have a 3D printer. We started the process of developing a strategic plan that we feel will increase our value in the community and will meet diverse and current needs.
In "The Art of Gathering," Parker encourages us to think differently about gatherings. She introduces us to a Japanese term, ichi-go ichi-e, which loosely translates as, “one meeting, one moment in your life that will never happen again.” Explaining further, it means that you must honor this moment in time, this gathering, “because in one year, we’ll have a new experience, and we will be different people bringing new experiences with us, because we are also changed.” This rings true as we look back on the last two years.
As you gather with friends and family for that next holiday, think about who you are today, who you were two years ago, and who you might want to be two years hence. How will your gatherings influence that change, and how can you engineer those gatherings to have a positive result? As we move forward, we hope to continue to offer new programs and services, and to invent, with you, new ways for us to come together as a community.
We’d like to offer you positive ichi-go ichi-e experiences. As we move closer to the end of this uncommon year, we hope that you embrace your gatherings in a new, uncommon, and meaningful way.
Feel free to contact me at kkeene@conwaypublic library.org with any questions or program ideas.
