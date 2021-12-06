CONWAY — Kennett High School’s annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society is scheduled for this Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium. A total of 32 students will be inducted into the school’s chapter.
The snow date is Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m., also in the auditorium.
Last year, the Eagles were unable to induct current seniors due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This year we will be inducting current members as well as the new junior and senior students,” explained NHS Advisor Leslie Jones. “To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.25. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character.”
Jones explained leadership “is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office.” To meet the service requirement, “the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community.” Character is measured “in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty.”
Once students meet the GPA requirement and are deemed eligible at the end of their sophomore and junior years, they receive a fairly substantial selection package that must be completed to meet the three other pillars (character, service and leadership). Whoever the potential inductee does community service for must sign off on that requirement. Each of the students is asked to have seven people write a letter of recommendation on his or her character and leadership. Four of those letters have to come from current members of the Kennett High faculty while the three others can be from coaches or members of the community. The potential inductees also have to write an essay.
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the principal.
“As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects,” said Jones. “The NHS offers a scholarship to current seniors for post-secondary education. This money is raised by NHS students and awarded to students who are not members.”
Each year the Kennett National Honor Society performs a community service project. In the past, students collected boxes of hair clippings that were sent to California to the Matter of Trust, an organization that uses the hair to make mats to clean up oil spills worldwide. The Eagles plan to sell their now-famous chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day and do a gift basket raffle.
National Honor Society (established in 1921) and National Junior Honor Society (created in 1929) are the nation's premier organizations that recognize outstanding high school and middle-level students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character (and citizenship for the junior society).
An estimated 1 million or more students participate in National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society activities, with chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, many U.S. territories and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.