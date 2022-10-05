GORHAM — A large crowd watched the Gorham Parks & Recreation Department's second “Jigger Johnson” Lumberjack Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, on the town common.

Born in 1871 in Fryeburg, Maine, Albert Lewis, also known as "Jigger Johnson" was a legendary lumberjack. By many accounts he led a colorful life while serving as a lumber foreman, logger and fire warden for the U.S. Forest Service. He died in 1935 in North Conway, N.H.

