CONWAY — As the 23rd Annual Climb Against Cancer approaches on Sept. 19, one of the distinctive aspects is the memory markers that are normally displayed along the mountain.
With this year’s climb moving to an all virtual platform, the organization felt it was important to keep as many traditional elements to the in-person event.
To continue to honor those that have passed, markers will be prominently displayed on the virtual event page allowing all family and friends, near and far view the “Memory Wall.”
These signs mark the celebration of life and memory of our loved ones that have passed in their fight against cancer.
The original marker was for Jennifer Hill, a 26-year old native of North Conway whose brother Doug and a group of UNH alumni got together to help Jennifer, who was battling cancer and had no health insurance due to her status as a part-time UNH graduate student and part-time employee of the National Forest Service.
What started out as a way to help the sister of a close friend has now become one of the most recognized community-based public charities in New Hampshire.
The Climb Against Cancer is an annual event held in September at Cranmore Mountain Resort. It has become symbolic of the hurdles that cancer patients, survivors and their families must overcome to win the battle against cancer.
Many people participate to celebrate survivorship; others come to commemorate the lives of those who lost the battle with cancer.
If you would like to purchase a memory marker for your loved one, a friend or neighbor please contact Wendy Holmes at wholmesscrapper@yahoo.com or (603) 662-5874 or purchase one online. Deadline is Sept 17.
Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer event is currently underway through Saturday, Sept. 19. On the official day of the event, the organization will live-stream events, interviews and awards ceremony on Facebook. Registration can be done online at jensfriends.org
Voted Best Charitable Organization and Best Charity Event (Climb Against Cancer in the Mt. Washington Valley), Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization and 100 percent of monies raised go to support Mount Washington Valley residents who are battling cancer. Currently helping 71 families in New Hampshire and western Maine, the foundation pays clients’ non-medical expenses, such as rent, utilities, groceries and transportation costs to medical appointments.
For more information about Jen’s Friends and the Climb Against Cancer, go to jensfriends.org.
(0) comments
