JACKSON — The Jackson Community Association is pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for their 2022 College Scholarships.
The JCA is a non-profit organization formerly known as the Bertha Rogers Fund dating its origins back to 1925. Bertha Rogers was a resident of Beverly, Mass., who grew to love the Jackson area during her visits to the Jackson Falls House each summer with her father.
Wanting to do something for the children of Jackson, some of whose families needed assistance with life’s necessities, she began a long tradition of providing hats, scarves, mittens, games and candy each Christmas at a town-wide holiday party. In 1961, Miss Rogers decided to officially incorporate the JCA “to promote and aid charitable and worthwhile causes in Jackson” at the discretion of the trustees.
In 1963, the JCA began supporting projects in the town of Jackson as well as awarding college scholarships to high school seniors who are Jackson residents pursuing higher education.
Scholarships are also available to students pursuing trade school or other post-secondary educational opportunities.
Students may access the application online at tinyurl.com/2p9ch7n5 or contact JCA Secretary Emily Benson at missembenson@gmail.com. Jackson seniors can send their applications directly to the JCA, Attn. Anne Kantack, at Box 29, Jackson, NH 03846. Application deadline is May 1.
The JCA would like to see its endowment grow so that we may continue to award scholarships and fund other worthwhile projects in the generous spirit of Miss Rogers. Our endowment is managed by the NH Charitable Foundation. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be made directly to the NHCF or by contacting one of the trustees: Anne McBride Kantack, president; Carol Ludington, treasurer; Emily Benson, secretary; and Mary Badger and Gloria Hutchings, trustees.
