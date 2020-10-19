BARTLETT — With most Halloween events canceled, Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program has worked out a plan for a fun, family event that is socially distanced.
Howl O'Queen Haunted Museum will be held at Black Fly Field in Bartlett on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be up to 20 exhibits behind clear plastic, 6-feet apart with a roped area for guests.
The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family — cash only (preferably the exact amount).
There will be a door person at the entrance and exit to ensure groups are separated as they enter and are kept separated. A parking attendant will also be on site.
Masks are required for attendees and no loitering will be allowed after enjoying the exhibits.
Gourmet s’mores will be for sale at the end of the displays, prepackaged and ready to melt when you get home. The cost is $5 for 2.
More exhibitors are wanted for the event but need to register in advance. Scenes may be somewhat scary, but this is a family-friendly event so nothing over-the-top scary. They may also be slightly gory but nothing inappropriate.
For more information, contact Lisa DuFault at (603) 374-6241 or email valleypromotions@gmail.com.
