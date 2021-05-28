TAMWORTH — Green Mountain Conservation Group’s AmeriCorps members EB Brandt and Trent Millum will collaborate with members of the Tamworth Recycling Project to host a fun, informative booth for all ages at farmers' market at the K.A. Brett School on Saturday, May 29.
Learn about Green Mountain Conservation Group's Less Plastic Initiative, microplastics research, and how to reduce plastic in our lives. Volunteers will demonstrate how to make beeswax wraps to replace use of plastic bags and answer your questions about plastics, recycling, legislation and more.
T-shirts and various items will be available for sale, as well as a variety of educational handouts and stickers. Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Tamworth Farmer’s Market booth is part of Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Less Plastic Initiative, funded by the Dorr Foundation and N.H. Conservation Moose Plate Grant Fund to investigate and educate about the effects of plastic in our environment.
Local groups are raising awareness about the importance of reducing plastic waste by through scientific research of microplastics in the environment and education about alternatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.