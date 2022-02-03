Green Mountain Conservation Group recently published the Less Plastic Guide for educators, including eight lesson plans for students K-12 with a variety of activities, videos, experiments, and hands-on science to investigate their watershed for microplastics and tackle the issue of plastic pollution on the local level.
All of the lessons are correlated with Next Generation Science Standards. The Guide was recently shared with 12 local schools and is available for teachers, homeschoolers, watershed organizations, and any other institution for free at gmcg.org and by contacting Green Mountain Conservation Group Education Coordinator Tara Schroeder at eduation@gmcg.org.
“The Less Plastic Guide is the culmination of years of work, and particularly in 2021 with support from the Dorr Foundation and the N.H. Moose Plate Conservation Fund, Green Mountain Conservation Group was able to develop and pilot research and education programs related to the issue of plastic pollution, helping to create this useful resource," Schroeder said.
In the lessons, students take an approach to learning science that encompasses discovery and problem solving to explore and learn about their local watershed. They can learn about plastic pollution as a local and global environmental issue, investigate their surroundings for microplastics, reflect on their own plastic use, and learn how to make a difference through community science and their own actions.
The guide takes an interdisciplinary approach, incorporating science, culture, art, engineering and mathematics. The incorporation of diverse teaching techniques within the lessons also makes the material more accessible to a variety of learning abilities.
As part of their discovery process, students explore a research question, conduct investigations, collect evidence, use the evidence to describe their findings, and communicate their findings to an audience.
Questions that are explored include: How does plastic get into the environment? What are its impacts? How can I sample for microplastics in my local environment? How can I impact the system of streams, rivers, and watersheds that sustain me?
In 2021, Green Mountain Conservation Group conducted microplastics research for Ossipee Lake, rivers and streams. The group invested in high-tech equipment, from a manta trawler and plankton nets to microscopes, and will continue to conduct microplastics research and education across the watershed into the future.
Students from local schools also participated in microplastics investigations as part of the Volunteer Biological Assessment Program in 2021. The results of their sampling are included in the final report: 2021 VBAP Report, available at gmcg.org.
This data will help fill in gaps in our understanding microplastics in freshwater environments, which has not been well studied as compared with microplastics research for salt water ecosystems.
Microplastics research and education will continue through 2022, as Green Mountain Conservation Group collaborates this winter and spring with local artist Kristy Foster Carbone and the Conway Public Library on an after school art and science program from February through April.
Microplastics sampling of Ossipee Lake system and local rivers and streams will also take place this summer and fall.
For information about how to sign up for these programs, go to gmcg.org.
