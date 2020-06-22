OSSIPEE — The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce presented higher education scholarship awards recently to a number of deserving high school seniors.
The presentations were done by video.
Lynn Kearney, treasurer of the chamber, presented by the $1,000 Christine Powers Scholarship this year to Kingswood student Benjamin Cochrane of Wolfeboro during the Kingswood High School scholarship award night
On June 11, Steven Hoyt, president of the chamber, presented by Kennett High School Eagle Sophia Killeen of Tamworth with a $1,000 scholarship during the Kennett High School Scholarship Awards night.
In addition, the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce presented individual $1,000 scholarships to the following local resident students already attending a higher education establishment: Ashley Ames, Kiera Conrad, Brianna Desharnais, Madison Lavoie, Aimee Lussier, Cora Nicoll, Dominick Tavares and Samantha Tavares.
The GOACC Scholarship fund is open to residents in the towns of Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth who are pursuing high education degrees/certifications.
The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce believes that a community that supports each other is one that thrives.
Its scholarships are funded through donations and by proceeds of the annual GOACC Golf Tournament.
The chamber will be celebrating its 20th Golf Tournament in the summer of 2021.
For more information about the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce, go to ossipeevalley.org; email info@ossipeevalley.org or find them on Facebook.
