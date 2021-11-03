OSSIPEE — The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce presented its Business of the Year award and Businessperson of the Year awards at its annual dinner on Oct. 20.
This year’s event was at Indian Mound Golf Course, hosted by Jonathan Rivers and his team. After hosting 2020 virtually, it was fantastic to be able to celebrate in person with the chamber members.
The 2021 Business of the Year went to Harley Jacks Burgers & Brews located on Route 16 in Ossipee.
Although Tim Carnes, owner of Harley Jacks Burgers & Brews, had his challenges over the past year, from major road construction on Route 16 to a significant flood, the business proved that it was a force to be reckoned with.
Carnes was able to pivot his business outside after the damage from the flooding in the restaurant and still served over 10,000 meals and raised above $15,000 to local charities. Carnes and his Harley Jacks team managed to raise over $45,000 in total over the year for charities such as Jeepin’ for Vets, Fur-Ever Friends, Wheeling for Homelessness, Adaptive Sports and many more.
Carnes stated that he is very grateful for the support of his family and his employees, that none of this would have been possible without their dedication to him and Harley Jacks Burgers and Brews.
The 2021 Businessperson of the Year went to Sheena Abbott, Showcase Events, Rental and Planning.
In 2014, Abbott opened Showcase Events, Rental and Planning, located in Moultonborough. Showcase Events is a full-service party rental company serving New Hampshire and Western Maine. She was awarded the Couples Choice award in 2019 and 2020 and has been showcased in TheKnot.com, Lakes Region Bride Magazine and many more.
In her spare time, Abbott spends her time bookkeeping for over 30 clients. Over half of those are non-profits that get a discounted rate as her way of giving back. She also does the bookkeeping for the Chamber and serves on the Tamworth Community Christmas. Abbott stated that none of this would be possible without the support of her husband, Richard.
To learn more about the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce, go to ossipeevalley.org.
