OSSIPEE — On June 2, the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce presented at the Kennett High School Awards Night graduating students Amiah Johnson and Matthew Nordwick each with a $1,000 GOACC Scholarship Award.
On June 3, at the Kingswood High School scholarship award night, Nia Ashby was presented the $1,000 Christine Powers Scholarship, and Jonathan Bean was presented with the GOACC $1,000 Scholarship Award.
In addition to the students listed above, the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce also presented individual $1,000 scholarships to the following local resident students enrolled in a college/trade school: Rhiannon Hacking, Emily McLlarkey, Amber Norcross and Alexander Trask.
The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund is open to residents in the towns of Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth, who are attending or planning to attend a higher education establishment. The award is presented in the second semester after meeting the grade point level criteria from the fall semester.
The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship is funded through donations and by proceeds from its annual Golf Tournament.
Find out more information about the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce and its Scholarship Fund: ossipeevalley.org. And remember: A community that supports one another is a community that thrives.
