It’s been a strange and unusual year but there are some things that never change. September is just around the corner, and I’m only three weeks away from vacation time. Now, when I say vacation, I’m not talking about visiting an exotic, faraway place. In fact, these days my husband and I agree that if we can’t simply drive somewhere, we don’t really need to go there.
Now, for some potentially good news and, no, it has nothing to do with opening the dining room at the Gibson Center. With no small amount of concern, at this moment, we plan to try and go ahead with the Labor Day Craft Fair. It will be smaller than usual and Karen is contacting all the vendors to let them know about the required distancing between tents and customers.
In order to comply with New Hampshire’s guidelines for this, we will have to maintain a controlled entry point. The state has a specific set of guidelines covering “Fairs and Festivals.”
If you can spare two to three hours on Sept. 5 or 6 to be a “welcomer” at the entry, call Karen ASAP at (603) 356-3231. The show runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. You will need to wear a mask and be comfortable asking people to wear one.
Also, if it starts to get crowded to the point where 6-foot distancing isn’t possible, you will need to ask people ever so politely to come back a bit later. Please understand that if we don’t have enough “welcomers,” we can’t do the fair.
This is our plan as things stand right now but as we all know; a lot can change in just a few weeks so keep your fingers crossed.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, burger on a bun; Tuesday, Creole pasta bake; Wednesday, ketchup-glazed meatloaf; Thursday, seafood casserole; Friday, chicken cacciatore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.