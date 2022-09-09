We hope you all had a wonderful Labor Day holiday.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Gibson Center for Senior Services will be providing transportation to the polls. The bus will be leaving after lunch. Call ahead at (603) 356-3231 for a ride and Penny will sign you up.
Now that we are shifting into the colder months, we wanted to remind you all of our Safe, Warm and Dry program. Intended to help seniors in the following Mount Washington Valley communities Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Ossipee, Madison, Tamworth and Fryeburg, Maine, the program helps homeowners by coordinating access to a reliable contractor who is licensed, bonded and insured.
We also are able to make referrals for low and very low-income homeowners to the USDA for full funding up to $10,000. If you would like more information, reach out to Renee Wheaton at (802) 424-2074 or staywarm@gibsoncenter.org.
I have mentioned before that each day, our volunteer drivers travel an average of 190 miles between seven routes, covering Bartlett, Upper West Side, Jackson, Glen, East Conway, Chatham, Center Conway, Madison, Albany, West Side Road, Conway and most anywhere in between. If you, or someone you know, would benefit from our home-delivered Meals on Wheels program, let us know. There is a good chance we are already in the area, and our goal is to provide a healthy, delicious, nutritious meal to anyone who is unable to go out shopping or prepare a meal for themselves.
We are looking forward to our next dine to donate at Deacon Street, in North Conway on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. until close. We will be onsite with a drop ticket raffle, program and volunteer opportunity information.
The holiday room upstairs at our Carriage House Thrift Store is filled with Fall, Halloween, and Christmas decorations. We also have a huge selection of winter coats and sweaters for those cool fall days. The Carriage House is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This week, I had someone inquire about our Globetrotter Trips. We are planning a trip to England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales from April 16-30, 2023, beautiful Vermont from May 23-25, 2023, and spotlight on Santa Fe, Sept. 24-29, 2023.
We are traveling to Two Lights State Park, on the Portland Waterfront on Wednesday, Sept. 14. There is still room on the bus for this trip and Thursday’s trip to the Brownfield Market in Brownfield, Maine. The bus will leave after lunch for the trip to the market.
We have a few special programs this week that we ask you call and make an appointment for. On Monday, Mark will be in to work 1:1 with you on computer training. Joan Lanoie will be in on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to assist with your advanced directives. Rick will be in on Wednesday, to also work 1:1 with you on the computer. Andrea will be here on Friday to also help with computer tutorials. Finally, Dr. Felton will be here on Friday, Sept. 16 to help with medical information clarification.
Regular activities this week, chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.), Bingo (Monday at 12:30 p.m.), tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 3 p.m.), strength, balance, and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.). Small Town Quilters will be in on Wednesday at 10 a.m., Little Angels Service Dogs from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. also on Wednesday. Belly dancing returns on Friday, Sept. 16, at 9:30 a.m.
This week’s menu: Monday, pesto Primavera; Tuesday, meatloaf; Wednesday, Kim’s chicken; Thursday, tuna pea wiggle; Friday, pork stew. We look forward to seeing you soon.
