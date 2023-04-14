By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
We have had an amazing week here, with our first guest chef Brian Coffey. Coffey worked closely with our chef, Dave, and staff to prepare a wonderful lunch. They served over 100 people in record time, to rave reviews. Well done, everyone.
It’s time to get your tickets to the Gibson Gala: Celebrating Seniors at the Majestic Theater at 5:45 p.m. on May 11. Renowned former NHPR radio host of The Exchange, Laura Knoy will be on stage interviewing artist and actress Mary Bastoni, judge and criminal mediator Peter Fauver, coach and mentor, Bernie Livingston and Ms. Valley and board member of Jen’s Friends Barbara Theriault. There will be a silent auction, delicious hors d'oeuvres and cash bar. Come for the joy. Tickets are online at the Majestic Box office, mountaintop.ludus.com/index.php or at the Gibson Center.
If you haven’t stopped in lately, our Carriage House Thrift Store has some amazing summer items. As the weather gets warmer, it would be a great time to update your wardrobe for a lot less. If you are doing some spring cleaning, and would like to donate, our donation times are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to space constraints, we can only accept adult clothing, jewelry, small housewares and bedding. Bring clothing donations in bags, not boxes. We appreciate your donations and your consideration.
Speaking of spring cleaning, we are happy to present an AARP class on “Downsizing and Decluttering.” As a lifelong collector of “things,” I am really looking forward to this program. There is something so good about reclaiming your space, and honestly, I don’t need the majority of the stuff I have collected. This is a morning class, taking place on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 to 11 a.m.
We are hosting another Osher Lifelong Learning Institute class on Tuesday, April 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. Create your own gnome — a mythological creature and diminutive spirit — from start to finish. We will make a pattern, cut the gnomes out of felt and create the hats in a small matching fabric. Call (603) 513-1377 to register with OLLI. The Gibson Center is fortunate to be able to provide OLLI memberships if you are interested in participating in any of the classes offered. Notify Jill Reynolds.
On Thursday, April 20, Memorial Hospital will be here to present “Advanced Directives and Organ Donations” from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in our activity room. We can help you understand and document your rights and options. We have experts who can help you navigate these conversations. Knowing your wishes is comforting and reassuring during difficult times.
Friday, April 21, we are taking a trip to Settlers Green's Art Labyrinth after lunch and the Friday Painters are here.
Our menu this week: Monday, beans and franks; Tuesday, Asian beef and broccoli; Wednesday, roasted pork; Thursday, chicken croquettes; Friday, pork stir fry.
We hope to see you soon.
