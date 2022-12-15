By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway. We are looking at an impending storm this weekend, so it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
With the upcoming storm, it is a good reminder to make sure that your walkway is clear for our drivers on their Meals on Wheels routes. If you have trouble shoveling your path, call the nutrition office and we can advise our drivers. Speaking of inclement weather, if we are unable to deliver meals, and/or are closing the building for the storm, we do notify WMUR (TV channel 9), WMWV (radio FM 93.5), our website calendar, gibsoncenter.org/calendar and we update our answering machine, 603-356-3231.
Usually in this column, I write about lighthearted and fun events here at the Gibson Center, but for a moment this week, I would like to talk about something very important.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, is the longest night of the year, the winter solstice. The longest night starts our journey to the longest day, to raise awareness and illuminate a path toward a world without Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia. Worldwide, over 55 million people live with Alzheimer’s currently, with the total anticipated to skyrocket to 78 million by 2030.
In 2021, caregivers of people living with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia provided more than 16 billion hours of unpaid care, a contribution to the nation valued at nearly $272 billion. We have joined with the Alzheimer’s Association to honor those affected by this disease, and on Dec. 21, we will light luminaries to place on our walkway for the night. We invite you to stop between 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for hot chocolate and a fire in the fireplace. There will be luminaries for you to honor all those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia, and pause and reflect during this busy time of year.
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, we will hold a Santa gift exchange during lunch. The Jolly Old Elf in the Red Suit will appear, and pose for photos, and hand out gifts. We all bring in a gift, which are then put into one of three bags, one for women’s gifts, one for gentlemen’s gifts, and one that appeals to anyone (a tin of cookies or candy, postal stamps, scratch tickets, a puzzle book or puzzle). When you arrive put your wrapped gift into the appropriate bag. We don’t want people to spend a lot of money, this is for the fun of it.
We were honored to receive a large donation from Hannaford’s to celebrate the completion of their renovations. We also were part of a great group of local non-profits who were selected by The Christ Church Episcopal Thrift Store to receive a portion of their proceeds. We are grateful to all who keep us in mind, and for those who have responded so kindly to our winter appeal.
As I write this, we just had a phenomenal crowd in for our first round of Christmas lunches, sponsored by White Mountain Oil and Propane. We had raffles, a full house, and just such a nice time. A huge thank you to White Mountain Oil and Propane for making it possible. And, as always, to our amazing kitchen staff, who outdid themselves again. Oh, and our volunteers in the dining room today made it so smooth, as well as festive. It isn’t easy to serve almost 100 meals in under a half hour, but they got it done. We are very grateful as we head into our Holiday.
Our book club choice this month is "Beneath the Scarlett Sky," by Mark T. Sullivan. If you would like to read it, we still have a limited supply available through the Conway Public Library.
A quick reminder that we are closed on Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Federal Holidays.
Our regular activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.), tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.), strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.). Little Angels Service Dogs (10:30-11:15) on Wednesday. Friday Painters are at 12:30 p.m.
Next week’s menu: Monday, Open-faced barbecue pork sandwich; Tuesday, burger on a bun; Wednesday, chicken stir fry; Thursday, stuffed pepper casserole; Friday, turkey tetrazzini.
We hope you join us soon.
