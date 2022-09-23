By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
Well, the temperature has definitely figured out that summer has ended. With the rain, and the cold this week we are getting a real feel for fall.
Please remember that we have resources available through our Safe, Warm, and Dry program to help you this winter. We have vetted contractors who can assist with weather stripping or caulking doors and windows, changing furnace filters, adding insulation, replacing thermostats, and more. For more information, reach out to staywarm@gibsoncenter.org or call (603) 356-3231.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will introduce its fall semester with an ice cream social at 1 p.m. in our dining room. Also, Beasley and Ferber, PA, will present a paid sales presentation regarding Estate Planning in our Activity Room at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call Beasley and Ferber directly at (603) 225-5010.
We are looking forward to a wonderful night on Thursday, Sept. 29, for our dine to donate at Deacon Street on Seavey Street in North Conway. Beginning at 5 p.m., we will be onsite with a drop raffle, information about our programs, including Meals on Wheels, and volunteer opportunities. I have been studiously looking over the menu, and I cannot wait. Calamari here I come.
Summer was busy around here, but fall is even busier. Once I am finished thinking about Deacon Street’s dine to donate, I will be shifting right into Fryeburg Fair food mode. We are still collecting items for our display, and we will head over this Friday, Sept. 30, right after lunch to set our spot up.
In addition, Friday evening we are able to offer tickets to The Portland Jazz Orchestra at the group rate if we have just three more people sign up. The performance is at the beautifully refurbished Majestic Theatre on Main St. in Conway. We are not able to offer transportation to the theater for this trip. Let us know if you are interested in attending, so we can secure the group discount.
Our normal activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.), tai ji quan (Monday at 3 p.m.), strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.). Small Town Quilters will be in on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Little Angels Service Dogs 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. is also on Wednesday. We are currently still offering 1:1 Computer Tutoring on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment.
This week’s menu: Monday, Hawaiian meatballs; Tuesday, baked ham; Wednesday, chicken nuggets; Thursday, Salisbury steak; Friday, seafood casserole.
We hope to see you soon.
