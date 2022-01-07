By Becky Gargan
Welcome to week two of 2022. We’re getting through it together.
Coming up for the Gibson Center for Senior Service this week, we have our Matty B’s dine to donate on Jan. 11. Matty B's will be supporting us all day so please come out and have a great meal.
On Jan. 19, join local musicians Jane and Jonathon Hively, who will wear kilts, sing and recite a Bobby Burns poem to regale us after our lunch service.
In the near future, we have the “New To Medicare” program co-sponsored by Gibson and ServiceLink. The next offering will be Jan 20. Call (603) 356-3231 to sign up.
We are also offering some virtual shows in our activity room: Portland Pops! play Motown tunes on March 29 and then on May 17, Pops! will present Broadway Show-tunes. Call (603) 356-3231 to sign up to attend.
As always — given the time of year — in the event of inclement weather, call the office, check the Gibson Center website (gibsoncenter.org) or look at closures on WMUR/WMWV. We don’t want anyone driving a long distance in bad weather to do some shopping at the thrift store or to have lunch and miss us being here. We love seeing smiling, safe, happy faces.
Lunch next week: Monday, pork Eisenhower; Tuesday, Bavarian meatloaf, Wednesday, mac and cheese; Thursday, tater tot pie; Friday, teriyaki chicken chunks.
