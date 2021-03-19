With the sun shining and temperatures in the 50s, it’s hard not to feel a touch of spring fever. They’re forecasting a lovely weekend so I hope you take the opportunity to get outside and enjoy all this wonderful weather.
I received a call at work this week from a gentleman looking for information regarding vaccine appointments. If you have any questions feel free to go on to our site at info@gibsoncenter.org and click on Contact Us. There you can type in your name, contact information and a brief message. Someone from Gibson Center will get back to you as quickly as possible. If you don’t have access to a computer, you can call (603) 356-3231 and we will forward your information to the proper individuals.
The IRS announced on Thursday that they would be extending the filing deadline for 2020 taxes from April 15 to May 15. I should mention that if you are a senior who hopes to meet with an AARP representative outside the Gibson Center for tax assistance, call 211 and make your appointment as soon as possible. I’m told this free service will end by April 30, so please don’t delay that call.
With vaccination shots on the rise and all this lovely spring weather, many of our hard-working volunteers are hoping to squeeze in some well-deserved vacation time. Filling in vacant driver spots for meals on wheels have gotten a bit tricky at times so if you’re looking for an opportunity to help us provide nutritious, hot meals to the seniors in our community, call (603) 356-3231 and ask for the Nutrition Department. Remember you can sign up as a regular weekly driver (one day/week for two hours) or be a sub driver filling in for other drivers when needed. I also was told that RSVP is looking for drivers for out-of-town medical trips. (Portland, Laconia, Hanover, etc.) Contact Angelica at (603) 356-9331 and sign up for individual trips as your schedule allows.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, Fran’s luncheon, chicken Bangalore; Tuesday, chef’s choice; Wednesday, spaghetti and meatballs; Thursday, zucchini casserole; Friday, brunch for lunch. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
