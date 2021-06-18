Every once in a while, I’m reminded why I love living in the Conways. I was on the phone the other evening when I glanced out the kitchen window and noticed movement behind the wood shed. A young doe was standing there munching on the leaves of some new growth. I really wish she had stayed a bit longer. My lawn could use a good mowing.
Last week, the Gibson Center for Senior Services held a joint volunteer luncheon with RSVP at the Wentworth Resort in Jackson. Receiving the Meals on Wheels award as Driver of the Year was Phyllis Sherman with 360 hours, 1,700 miles and large amounts of donated food from Sherman Farms.
Pat Belluche was awarded Thrift Shop Volunteer of the Year. The crowd got quite a laugh when Pat good-heartedly said she really appreciated the award and would likely try to sell it in the shop on Monday.
The biggest surprise that afternoon however came when it was announced that the Gibson Center was the recipient of RSVP’s Best Station Award. This was quite an honor when you remember that they partner with 45 other stations.
I’ve been talking to some of our seniors, either in person or over the phone, and they all want to know when our dining room will reopen. Unfortunately, at this point, I honestly don’t know.
The good news is the weather has gotten milder and the Gibson Center recently purchased some new picnic tables. My suggestion? Give your friends a call and join them for a wonderful outdoor luncheon on the Gibson lawn. Better still, let me know when you’re coming and I’ll come outside and join you.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week's take out menu: Monday, pasta Primavera; Tuesdaym French cassoulet; Wednesday, shepherd’s pie; Thursday, zucchini casserole; Friday, turkey and white bean chili. Please Note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
