As I started writing this week’s Gleanings, it suddenly hit me — I’m only one week away from retirement. I remember asking my brother how he felt back when he had retired. He just smiled and said, “Every day is Saturday.” I’ve been working with my replacement, Joshua Morehouse, over the past three weeks and I sincerely hope that he experiences the same joy I have felt working here at Gibson. Good luck, Josh!
If you’re approaching that magical age of 65 and are new to Medicare, Ele Border, one of our Gibson board members, has become certified to provide unbiased, non-commercial seminars that introduce people newly turning 65 to the nuances of Medicare. The next seminar is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. It will cover Original Medicare, Advantage Plans, Supplemental Plans and Prescription Drug Plans. You can enroll by calling the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231 or call ServiceLink at 211.
Ele is also taking appointments to assist individuals with Medicare enrollment. Simply call Servicelink (1 (866) 634-9412) to obtain a Planfinder. You can then ask for an appointment with Ele at the Gibson Center or the Servicelink office in Tamworth.
A lunch and learn event entitled “Living Well in the Valley” is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, here at the Gibson Center for Senior Services. This event will show you how Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Gibson Center and the MWV Age-Friendly Community are collaborating together to enhance the lives of older adults throughout northern Carroll County.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and be followed by a presentation and discussion period from 12:30 to 2 p.m. describing the classes, activities and improvement work being done. Charlie Macomber will talk about the work taking place on housing, health, community connections, outdoor spaces and transportation. Cindi Graham will describe the catalogue and opportunities of OLLI. Marianne Jackson will provide a look at the scope of programs and services as well as ways for you to get involved at the Gibson Center. Your thoughts and comments will also be welcome. There is no fee or registration required.
This week’s takeout menu: Wednesday, orange ginger chicken; Thursday, hamburger Stroganoff; Friday, spooky pumpkin chili. Note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.