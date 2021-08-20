Before I put these facts down in print, I just want you all to remember that old saying, “Don’t shoot the messenger.”
You see, we all have to face the following truths: There are only two weeks left until Labor Day and the summer is almost over. Sorry.
The good news is that with the upcoming holiday, the Gibson Center for Senior Service's Labor Day craft fair is just around the corner. It will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Karen has gathered a wonderful variety of crafters from all over the New England area. You’ll find pottery and art, fine jewelry, stained glass, Adirondack chairs, specialty foods and don’t forget Bobby Bell’s famous Kettle Korn.
The Gibson Center operates the Meals on Wheels program for all of northern Carroll county and all proceeds raised from the fair benefit this program. You can find us on the corner of Main and Grove streets in downtown North Conway directly across the street from the community center.
Street parking is available or use the town parking lot conveniently located right next door. We thank all of you who have supported Gibson over the years and hope you will help us continue this vital service. See you on the front lawn.
As a reminder, for the month of September 2021, Gibson Center will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable "Give Back Where It Counts" bag at the Shaw's store located at 1150 Eastman Road in North Conway. Keep us in mind next time you go shopping.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, Kim’s chicken casserole; Tuesday, zucchini casserole with sausage; Wednesday, chili con carne; Thursday, pasta Bolognese; Friday, tuna with egg noodles. Note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.