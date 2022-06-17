This past Tuesday, the Gibson Center for Senior Service took its first of two trips to Sugar Hill to have lunch at Polly’s Pancake Parlor, and to tour the Fields of Lupine.
Everyone on the bus agreed that the flowers were more brilliant and plentiful than any of us remember. You have a chance to see them this week when we travel to Sugar Hill on Thursday.
The Gibson Center will be closed on Monday in honor of the new federal holiday, Juneteenth.
The Conway Public Library has invited the Gibson Center to a special program on Tuesday, June 21. “Life Under the Stairs” will discuss the real-life conditions of the serving class in Great Britain as publicize by programs like “Downton Abbey” and “Upstairs, Downstairs.” The presenter from the New Hampshire Humanities will bring a traditional “downstairs” snack. There is still room on the bus for this free event. Call the Gibson Center for our full calendar, (603) 356-3231 or go to gibsoncenter.org/calendar to learn more about all events.
For people who want to feel safe joining trips, exercise classes and socializing in the dining room, or shopping at the grocery store, the Gibson Center is again partnering with White Mountain Community Health to offer another vaccine/booster clinic.
We chose the date of Thursday, June 23, so that people can be sure they have the best defense before the start of the summer season. Join us at the Gibson Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the White Mountain Community Health offers these to people from 12 years old, up.
Join us for lunch, weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The week’s menu: Monday, Gibson Center closed; Tuesday, macaroni and cheese with hot dogs; Wednesday, Moroccan chicken; Thursday, Bierock pie; Friday, chicken and broccoli Alfredo.
