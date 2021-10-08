There may be a slight nip in the air this weekend, but cold or not, the Gibson Center for Senior Services will be holding the annual Columbus Day Craft Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The center is located at the corner of Main and Grove streets in downtown North Conway directly across the street from the community center. Street parking is available, or you can use the town parking lot conveniently located right next door.
There will be a wonderful variety of crafters from all over the New England area. We truly appreciate all of you who have supported the Gibson Center over the years.
“Living Well in the Valley,” a lunch and learn event, is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, here at the Gibson Center.
This event will show you how the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Gibson Center and the MWV Age-Friendly Community are collaborating together to enhance the lives of older adults throughout northern Carroll County.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and be followed by a presentation and discussion period from 12:30 to 2 p.m. describing the classes, activities and improvement work being done.
Charlie Macomber will talk about the work taking place on housing, health, community connections, outdoor spaces and transportation. Cindi Graham will describe the catalogue and opportunities of OLLI.
Marianne Jackson will provide a look at the scope of programs and services as well as ways for you to get involved at the Gibson Center. Your thoughts and comments will also be welcome. There is no fee or registration required.
Just a reminder: Ele Border, one of our Gibson board members, has become certified to provide unbiased, non-commercial seminars that introduce people newly turning 65 to the nuances of Medicare.
The next seminar is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. It will cover original Medicare, advantage plans, supplemental plans and prescription drug plans. Border will explain the details about what Medicare covers, what it doesn’t cover and what Medicare Parts A, B and D are.
You can enroll by calling the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231 or call ServiceLink at 211. Class will be limited to six persons but will repeat regularly throughout the year.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, Columbus Day, Gibson closed; Tuesday, four-cheese baked ziti; Wednesday, deli meat sandwich and salad; Thursday, chicken Marengo; Friday, Salisbury steak with gravy.
Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
