By Kristen Santuccio
Well, that was quite a storm, with such heavy snow.
It is hard for me to believe we are winding down the month, let alone this year.
We have been so lucky here at the Gibson Center for Senior Service to enjoy an entire month of festivities and good cheer. If you haven’t had a chance to come in, don’t forget our two beautiful buses can come by and pick you up. You can come in for lunch, for exercise class or for an afternoon activity.
I appreciate this part of our services so much, especially in the winter. Simply call Penny and let her know you would like to join us. Our bus provides on-demand door-to-door transportation for seniors in Conway, Bartlett, Madison, Eaton, Albany and Jackson, we can even take you to the grocery store, or a non-emergency medical appointment. We ask that you give us as much notice as possible, as we try to serve as many passengers as we can. You should be independently mobile; however, we do have a wheelchair accessible van. We do not charge a set fee for this service, we use an anonymous, voluntary donation platform. Penny can explain more about this when you call, (603) 356-3231. Check out our website for upcoming events and to see memorable photos of the fun we have had.
Shifting into 2023 for a minute, we have some amazing things planned. Thursday Jan, 5, the Gibson Center will hold a "Twelfth Night" party at The Wild Rose Restaurant at Stonehurst Manor. People will gather by the fireplace at 5 p.m. to socialize and have a drink, then enjoy a three-course meal including salad, homemade bread, your choice of entree and dessert. Coffee and Tea are included, as are tax and tip. People may drive themselves, and the cost is $45 or go with us on the bus for $50. Call to sign up by Dec. 29 so we can give the Stonehurst an accurate count.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, we are traveling to The Belknap Museum located in Laconia. The mill still contains the actual machines used when it was a textile manufacturer, some with hand cranks and belts, others operating with gears and chains. The circular knitting machines on display replaced weaving machines in order to manufacture seamless hosiery and bags at the time of the Civil War. Some of the equipment shows the modifications made in 1918 when the mill converted from water to electrical power.
At the Gibson Center, Monday, Jan. 9, join us for an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Lunch N Learn. After lunch, we will go to the Ski Museum across the street (rides available) to hear Tim Whitton talk about the history of skiing, and provide us a tour of the museum.
Wednesday Jan. 11, we will host an origami box making class with Marsha Carlin, the artist who shared her display at Fryeburg Academy last autumn. Bring last year’s calendar pictures to make truly beautiful boxes.
Saturday, Jan. 14, the Gibson bus will provide transportation to the Conway Public Library for a presentation entitled "Art and the Notches." This presentation will include the Legend of Chocorua and the true story behind the Willey Side. Take an hour to come explore the historic relationship between people and nature through the paintings, literature, and poetry in White Mountain tradition with Bob and Deb Cottrell.
Our next Gibson Globetrotting Trip will be Beautiful Vermont, from May 23-25. We are looking forward to visiting some great places in our neighboring state, and hope you can join us. For more information, contact Jill at (603) 356-3231.
The next week will be a bit hectic, as we are closed on Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Monday, Jan. 2. We will be sending make-up meals for our scheduled Meals on Wheels in the next few days. We will be squeezing in our Book Club on Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m., if you haven’t had a chance to pick up the book, "Beneath the Scarlett Sky," we do have two copies here you can borrow. It is also downloadable so, if you have a Kindle, or tablet, you can get the book quickly right onto the device. I have discovered reading on my Kindle is a bit easier, as I can adjust the size of the letters to make it clearer. As much as I love a “real” book, and as hard as it is to not turn the page, it is helping me to actually see what I am reading. If you are interested in obtaining a tablet, we do have a few fully refurbished iPad and Chromebooks here that we are giving away. If it seems overwhelming, and like a foreign language still, we also have dedicated computer experts who volunteer their time to come in and work one on one with you.
We are excited to offer Meet the Artists of Opening Minds through Art on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 12:30 a.m. in our Activity Room. The art has been displayed for a few weeks, but now you can come in and meet the creators.
Our regular activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Friday at 10:45 a.m.); tai ji quan (Thursday at 4 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.); Little Angels Service Dogs (10:30 to 11:15 a.m.) on Wednesday; and Friday Painters are at 12:30 p.m.
Our menu for next week is: Closed Monday; Tuesday, seafood casserole; Wednesday, turkey croquettes; Thursday, pork picatta stew; Friday, Kim’s chicken casserole.
On behalf of the staff, our board of directors, our volunteers, the members of our Meals on Wheels and congregate family, we wish you a happy, healthy New Year.
We hope you join us soon.
