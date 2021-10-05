FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Area Rotary Club recently presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to Ed Bergeron, president of the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy.
The Aviation Academy was developed to fill a need in the Mount Washington Valley for focused, affordable education and guidance in aviation.
Born from several years of hosting summer STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) aviation camps, the Aviation Academy is organized and registered as a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit.
The academy, whose board includes not only Bergeron but Eric Meltzer, Jon Saxby, Rick Hiland, Frank Lunn and Virginia Schrader and Joe Riddensdale, director and instructor, respectively, of the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High, has bylaws and is registered with the state as a charitable non-profit.
It has raised over $80,000 in grants and gifts and has developed a three-year budget to assure the financial success of the program, according to Bergeron. He said students started training on the academy’s Redbird Simulator this past winter.
The aviation academy plans eventually to purchase a good used plane, a Cessna 172.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Aviation Academy, its aircraft & simulator, and how to get involved with the Academy can contact Ed Bergeron at fly@easternslopeaviationacademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.