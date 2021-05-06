FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Area Rotary Club announces that Charlotte Gill has been inducted as the newest member of the service club.
Gill is a Realtor with the Bean Group in Fryeburg. A native of North Carolina, she resides in Fryeburg, Maine, with Todd Flagg. Gill was first exposed to rotary as a high school junior when she spent a semester in Belgium as a rotary exchange student.
Prior to moving to Maine, Gill worked in publishing in Connecticut and in New York City. Before moving to Fryeburg, Gill lived in Portland, Maine, and worked for the Portland Symphony Orchestra. She loves the natural beauty of Western Maine, and she also enjoys music, hiking, running, and a variety of other outdoor activities.
Fryeburg Area Rotary Club President Ron Briggs added, “We are extremely excited to have Charlotte join our club. She shares a passion for our town, and for our area of the state. More importantly, she shares a passion for the Rotary ideal of Service above Self. Also, given the fact that our club has such an active Interact Club at Fryeburg Academy, it’s fitting that Charlotte got her first exposure to Rotary as a high school student.”
Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards, and help build goodwill and peace around the world. Founded in Chicago in 1905, rotary is now an international organization with well over 1 million Rotarians in 160 countries worldwide.
The Fryeburg Area Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. When permitted, the club will return to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fryeburg as the permanent meeting place for breakfast. In the interim, the club has resumed in-person breakfast meetings at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel.
For more information on the club’s initiatives or to join the Fryeburg Area Rotary Club, ask a Rotarian, or contact President Ron Briggs at (603) 694-3393 or ron.briggs6959@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.