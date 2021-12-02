FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy Band and Chorus will present annual candlelight concerts on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.
As always this is a free community event, but reservations are required to attend due to limited seating. Go to fryeburgacademy.org/pac to make reservations, or call the box office at (207) 544-9066.
In order to keep our doors open, facemasks are required inside the building during all events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.