FREEDOM — The Freedom Village Store will be opening its doors on Dec. 10 for a holiday extravaganza open to all from 5 to 7 p.m. No tickets are required.
The event is designed to offer guests an opportunity to enjoy some holiday cheer including free food and beverages, and shop local (supporting local artisans and avoiding supply chain disappointments). The store plans to donate 5 percent of that night’s proceeds to the Freedom Elementary School.
And to support the Freedom Food Pantry, the store invites guests to bring a nonperishable item to add to a holiday collection bin designed to support their efforts in this critical time of increased food scarcity. Preferred items are soup, baked beans, peanut butter, jelly, cold cereal, hot cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, tuna and canned meats. Non-expired dates are required.
The store’s board of directors will also use the festive occasion to thank Miranda Sandahl for her many years of dedicated service as the store’s management consultant.
Also being thanked that evening will be Sarah Tabor — a longtime board member now stepping down — for her generous engagement with the store, as well as the crew of dedicated volunteers who make operations possible.
Built in 1860 on land owned by Jonah Towle, the Freedom Village Store has been a vibrant community resource for well over a century, providing a venue for area merchants, offering fresh food, and providing a central place for residents and visitors to gather. The store — whose building is on the New Hampshire Registry of Historic Places — has had several owners over the years.
The current board of directors — Freedom residents Katharine Watts, Bill Carney, Ed Wogan, Kathleen Craig and Laura Thomson — is committed to connecting with the community through partnerships with local organizations, by offering unique educational and social events and acting as a venue for community services such as clinics and classes.
