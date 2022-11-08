DENMARK, Maine — Denmark Arts Center at 50 W. Main St. in Denmark, Maine, will be presenting the Jolly Holiday Handmade Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local makers have been creating perfect gifts. Come on out and shop local and enjoy the warmth of creativity and community at the annual free holiday bazaar. Craft persons and artisans alike have been preparing their work just for your
Meander through artisans’ offerings, including pottery by Kathy Banks; woodworking by Tear Cap Workshops; art by Heather Newton Brown of Phoenix Nest Design; crafts by Micki Warner, Towel & Washcloth Co. by Shelley O’Donnell; Soaps by Bradbury Home Collection; Chickadee Quilters, Kerry Enos & Worth The Wait Farm; UpCycle painted clothing and artwork by Hannah Greene-Stark; Ida Atkinson’s Baskets; Janet Gill Art, Kimberly Bahr jewelry; fiber arts by Linda Whiting; Padruig Design jewelry; Saco River Pottery; Tiny Farm Stand’s Tea; Legare Maple syrup products; Mer Fabrication & Maine Morning Micro Roasters; and fresh baked hot holiday pies, so much good in Denmark.
The center's HEPA air purifier systems and ventilation will be engaged.
The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)(3) cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark, Maine. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the Denmark Arts Center offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.