EFFINGHAM — Baja, Svengali, Vera Bigaleau, Ice Carnival, Abstract Art, South Seas, and Lacy Doily are among the colorful daylilies from "Rivergate Garden” that are available in the Effingham Preservation Society fall fundraiser to raise money for Phase II of the Historic 1858 Town Hall Project.
Pre-order your plants online by Thursday, Sept. 23 at fundraiser.support/Lilies for pickup in Effingham on Saturday, Sept. 25, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pickup directions will be included with your electronic purchase receipt.
The Effingham Preservation Society sends its thanks to Sandy and John Finn for donating these plants from their property's fabulous collection. The gardens are the loving creation of previous owners Gary and Pat Hodge. We are honored to be able to share this beauty.
Most of the plants will be large enough to split into three or more sections. Pay online with credit card or with cash at pick up.
For more information, go to info@effinghampreservationsociety.org.
