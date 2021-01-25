CONWAY — The 11th annual Cupcake Battle, a fundraising event for Mount Washington Valley Promotions, is the latest victim of COVID-19 restrictions. It was scheduled for Feb. 21, and the board of directors worked on several potential ways to continue with this sweet winter event, but in the end, bakers and board members agreed it was best to wait until 2022.
“We had several meetings as a board and with the bakers about ways to hold the event curbside or later in the year,” Valley Promotions Executive Director, Lisa DuFault said. “Ultimately, the majority felt it was safest for everyone to scratch 2021 and focus on next year.”
Defending champions shared their disappointment.
“It’s sad that we all can’t compete this year, but it’s better to stay safe,” said Julie Tavares of Batter Up Bakery, in Chocorua. “I look forward to 2022 to compete again and defend my title.”
Tavares, the three-time defending champion, will still offer the opportunity for people to try the cupcake she was going to submit.
“In February, the weekend of Feb. 19, I plan to have minis to sample and full-size cupcakes for sale.”
Home baker Bette Muise was set to defend her title, as well. While disappointed that the Cupcake Battle has been canceled, she feels “this is the right decision to keep everyone safe given very difficult times.”
The 2020 teen winner, Lydia Rabideau, would have had a battle as two-time child baker champion.
Spencer Kelly, was to have moved into the teen category this year.
“I’m sad that I won’t be able to compete in the Cupcake Battle this year,” Kelly said. “It’s always a fun and tasty event.
On a positive note, not all Valley Promotions events have been canceled. Mount Washington Valley Mr. has been revamped and will take place virtually, with plans to air on March 21.
For more information, email valleypromotions@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.