TAMWORTH — This past winter and spring, a group of needleworkers guided by experienced quilter Norma Grasse collaborated to make a quilt at the Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth. The “Happy Cats” quilt is now complete, and it will be raffled off to benefit the library.
Raffle tickets are on sale now at the Cook Memorial Library, and cost $3 each, or 4 for $10. The quilt is on display in the front room of the library. The drawing for the quilt will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, when it’s likely a warm quilt will be a nice thing to have.
Norma Grasse came up with this project and fundraising idea as a way to bring community members together and because “people love cats.” Beginning this past November, 12 needleworkers hand-embroidered cats onto fabric squares. Then, Grasse pieced the squares into a quilt top, the quilt top was put on a quilting frame along with batting (which makes the quilt warm) and fabric backing. Next, six needleworkers hand-quilted the layers together. Finally, Grasse added binding to finish the quilt, which measures 49 by 71 inches.
The talented needleworkers who helped make the quilt are: Cathy Baybutt, Claire Canfield, Chris Clyne, Mary Cronin, Lucy Gatchell, Norma Grasse, Peggy Johnson, Betsy Jordan, Barbara Lord, Lynne Lowrey, Beth McCarthy, Barbara Nordeen, Millie Streeter, David Wilkins, Rebecca Wilkins and Susan Winters.
For more information about the “Happy Cats” quilt raffle, call the library at (603) 323-8510.
