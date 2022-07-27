Cook Memorial Library-Quilt Raffle

The “Happy Cats” quilt is being raffled at Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — This past winter and spring, a group of needleworkers guided by experienced quilter Norma Grasse collaborated to make a quilt at the Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth. The “Happy Cats” quilt is now complete, and it will be raffled off to benefit the library.

Raffle tickets are on sale now at the Cook Memorial Library, and cost $3 each, or 4 for $10. The quilt is on display in the front room of the library. The drawing for the quilt will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, when it’s likely a warm quilt will be a nice thing to have.

