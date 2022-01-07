CONWAY — Beginning in January, you will be able to choose from two book discussion groups at the Conway Public Library, located at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway.
The newly formed Tuesday evening group will meet on the third Tuesday of each month beginning Jan. 18 at 6:15 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. The book choice for this meeting will be "The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics," by Daniel James Brown.
Responding to the community’s needs, Kathy Keene, the group facilitator, said:
“The ongoing Monday morning discussion group continues to be successful, with 8-12 people joining via Zoom or in-person. However, the time slot of 10 a.m. limits us to folks who are free at that hour of the work week. After many requests for an evening group, the library decided to develop a new, after-dinner time-slot, and Tuesday seemed to be a good day of the week.”
The ongoing Monday morning group will continue to meet once a month at 10 a.m. They will discuss "Tell the Wolves I’m Home," by Carol Rifka Brunt on Monday, Jan. 24, in-person or via Zoom.
Keene further stated that the library will have plenty of copies of each selection on hand, often with large print or audio book options, and that anyone interested in either group should email her for a Zoom link at kkeene@conwaypubliclibrary.org. Join in even if you haven't read the book.
The Conway Public Library is open Monday through Saturday and provides a wide range of resources to maintain an educational, cultural, and recreational role for the public. For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603) 447-5552.
