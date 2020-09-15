Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. Our youth sports registration is open this week with programs starting next week. We are pleased to welcome Conway residents and nonresidents alike for field hockey, soccer, and mountain biking.
Our registration is located online at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports where you can find links to each program. Please register each child separately. Space is limited, so registrants will receive a confirmation email and an invoice confirming their spot in the program some time after completing the registration form.
This year, our program offerings are similar to years past with one exciting new addition. We are pleased to now offer mountain biking. Jason Gagnon and Susie Tofani are generously volunteering with this new program. We were encouraged by the success of the mountain biking component of our summer program and are excited to be able to offer the program for the fall.
We recognize that families are comfortable with varying levels of contact for their children in our programs, which is why we have adapted our programs and added mountain biking. We are following New Hampshire’s reopening guidelines for amateur and youth sports. These guidelines include health screenings, increased hand hygiene, and strategies for physical distancing.
We have many returning coaches and volunteers this year, including Jen Burkett, Brenden Battendfelder, Lauren Frye, Wendy (Yager) Badger, Dan Houde and Brian Sawyer. New coaches include Susie Tofani and Jason Gagnon. We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers who make these programs possible.
We are actively recruiting more volunteers in order to keep group sizes small. We are looking for both volunteers who are willing to share their skills as a coach or, if skills are lacking, to manage safety procedures in accordance with New Hampshire’s guidelines for youth sports. Our “safety officer” volunteers will perform health screenings and help their team to remember physical distancing and hand hygiene practices.
If you are interested in volunteering for our youth sports programs, please contact Nate, sports coordinator, at nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org for more information.
