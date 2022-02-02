Greetings from the cross-country trails not too far from the North Conway Community Center. Our youth Nordic program is in full swing, and our little gliders are building their confidence and skills to become excellent skiers.
Our Nordic program begins with laps around Whitaker Field. Many of our skiers love to venture off the groomed paths and create fresh tracks in the fluffy snow. This is a great way to build their balance while navigating bumpier terrain.
Once our group has assembled, we make our way to the side of the barn to play a game. We often ditch the poles to practice kicking off with our fish scales in order to move quickly. Some of our favorite games include red light, green light, racing to collect objects, and a very funny version of tic-tac-toe with our poles. We always reflect on how we can move more efficiently and think about our skiing technique.
Once we are warmed up and having fun, we quickly review trail etiquette. Our skiers know how to stay to one side when another skier is coming and understand the importance of dog etiquette so we don’t scare them with our poles and skis.
From there, we break out into groups and head off to ski on some of the many trails in Whitaker Woods. Some of our skiers enjoy socializing and taking a relaxing tour on the flatter terrain. Others like to hustle up the hills and zoom down.
By the time we are done, the sun is setting and our skiers feel satisfied with a fun afternoon of hard work. They head home with flushed cheeks and tired limbs and most certainly sleep soundly that night.
Many thanks to the MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation as well as the Eastern Slope Ski Club for making our youth Nordic program possible.
Our micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV, which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the micro gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button.
There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment, including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering, and sewing group. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session.
To register for these programs, please go to website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
All participants are required to wear masks in the building at all times and must fill out a health screening online each day of participation.
Four Your Paws Only Dog Obedience Class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.
All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
