Greetings from the voting booth. The North Conway Community Center’s warrant article along with warrant articles for six other non-profits are on the ballot today. Conway residents can make their way to the Conway Town Garage and Public Works Department on 1611 E. Main St. in Center Conway today. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to get out and vote to support the North Conway Community Center and other local non-profits.
Warrant article number 31 features the North Conway Community Center and our annual request of $65,000 for 2022 non-profit funding. We are requesting level funding again this year. This funding is essential for access to recreational programming for you and your neighbors. Recreation and leisure are so important to our collective well being right now and your vote is just one way you can ensure these programs continue to be available.
We have worked tirelessly to ensure Conway residents have access to recreational opportunities this year. With over 90 distinct program sessions, we welcomed folks for 25,000 programming visits. Between our own in-house programs and collaborations with other organizations, we are pleased to have our building full of programming every day throughout the year, sometimes 15 hours per day.
We offer a breadth of programs that have a significant impact on our community. We established several new programs over the past two years, including Nordic skiing, Girls on the Run, aspiring advanced pickleball, Magic: The Gathering club, Sit 'n Sew, acoustic jam sessions, and mountain biking (our fastest growing youth sport).
The funding we receive from the Town of Conway allows us first and foremost to keep program fees affordable for low income families and fixed income seniors. This funding also ensures we can keep facility rental costs low for recreation related organizations and nonprofits to host their programs and events in our space.
We understand that Conway taxes have to stretch far and wide, so we do our part by strategizing to keep our expenses as low as possible. We recently received a grant to install 62 more solar panels and four heat pumps to offset our energy costs. We have kept both the maintenance and custodian positions as part time. Eighty-eight volunteer coordinators and coaches helped us to run our programs last year and we received help from several more for gardening, building garden beds, and maintaining our grounds.
Everyone from toddlers to seniors have continued to come to the North Conway Community Center for enriching recreational opportunities. We have sustained our long list of programs and evolved to meet new needs of our community, all while maintaining an impressively small budget. This warrant article funding is essential to our organization. We are incredibly grateful for the Conway voters' support year after year.
