Greetings from our virtual fundraiser at the North Conway Community Center. We are excited to kick off our third year of participation in New Hampshire Gives, an online fundraiser for non-profits across the state, starting Tuesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. and wrapping up Wednesday, June 8, at 5 p.m.
As a non-profit organization, we rely on generous donations from our community in order to run programs for local youth and adults. We had 90 distinct program sessions last year at our facility and welcomed folks for 25,000 programming visits, not to mention the tens of thousands of visits to the playground, events, and open gym.
This summer, we are looking forward to welcoming 90 kids throughout the summer to play and have fun at camp. We have already committed to giving our over $8,000 in scholarships and expect to give even more. Your participation in NH Gives ensures that families have equitable access to enriching summer care so they can go to work and be confident their children are safe and having a carefree summer.
NH Gives is a way to conveniently give online and you can even leverage your gift to contribute more to our organization. There are several ways to leverage your gift, especially if you give in the first two hours. If we receive $300 or more between 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, we will receive a portion of the statewide bonus pool of $200,000. The more we raise in those first two hours, the bigger portion of the pool we receive.
Even a small donation goes a long way. There are a number of cash prizes our organization could win for having the most donors. To make a gift online, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/donate and click the link for NH Gives.
To join us for programs such as pickleball, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group, check out our calendar northconwaycommunitycenter.org/calendar to see what is going on. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season). Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session.
Another great way to support the North Conway Community Center is to participate in Run the White’s Friday Night Vertical, a weekly uphill event for all athletic abilities. The series takes place on Friday evenings from June 3 to Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Cranmore Mountain Resort. To sign up, go to skithewhites.com/pages/friday-night-vertical-series where you can find a link to both the Run the Whites and Cranmore liability release forms. The cost is $5 per person and participants can Venmo @skithewhites for the most convenient payment option. Leave your furry friends and alcoholic beverages at home in respect of Cranmore’s policies.
We are still hiring summer camp counselors. For those who love to work with kids and are available during the summer months, we have lead counselor, assistant counselor, or adventure camp counselor positions open. To see a full description of the positions and to apply, visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/employment
For families who have kids entering grades kindergarten through seventh, summer camp registration is open on our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for both Conway residents and nonresidents. Many of the weeks do have a waitlist, but by completing the registration, families can be added to the waitlist. Discounts are available for Conway residents and siblings and there are scholarships available for tuition assistance. Registration is open on a first come first serve basis.
Our summer camp is an enrichment-based program which includes daily art, STEM, and active games. We also have an outdoor based adventure camp for those entering grades fourth through seventh which will include mountain biking, hiking, and other adventures.
Another summer opportunity for youth in grades first through eighth is coming up June 21-24. Coach Paul Hogan from Concord, NH will host a basketball skill building camp the week before our summer camp begins. Session 1 will include grades first through fourth from 8 to 10 a.m. Session 2 will include grades fifth through eighth from 8 a.m. to noon. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and download the registration form.
We have new instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette, and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie at carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Additional meetings will be scheduled while the Gibson Center is undergoing maintenance during the month of May. These meetings will take place Mondays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
