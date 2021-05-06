Greetings from the many signs of spring at the North Conway Community Center. While we welcome visitors to the playground and our outdoor space year round (winter weather is no match for local kids who love to climb, slide, and swing), spring is perhaps the most inviting time of year here.
Our newly planted trees surrounding our stone wall entry to the playground are already blooming and leafing out. Lynn Lyman, Community Center board treasurer, and her husband, Peter Donohoe, generously volunteered their time to plant these trees earlier this spring. These trees replaced some trees that had to be removed in 2019 because they had become unhealthy. The trees will continue to grow and add to the charm and aesthetics of beautiful downtown North Conway.
The most cheerful signs spring are the blooming of daffodils around the property. We have daffodils around many of our young trees bordering the grassy field where kids play. The flowers add a playful backdrop to the first opportunity of the year for field games like Frisbee or a game of catch.
Daffodils also adorn the Steve Eastman memorial garden. Steve was not only a Mud Bowl pioneer, but a huge supporter of youth recreation. Steve (1949-2008) was often spotted at games and meets, taking photographs that would show up in that week’s edition of his newspaper, The Mountain Ear. The cheerful daffodil blooms match the cheer he would bring to a recreational event when he was alive. The garden is a beautiful memorial of his enthusiasm and support for sports and the community.
The group “Building Resilience MWV” recently planted a new daffodil garden near the front walkway to the building. This group raises awareness about adverse childhood experiences or ACEs and inspires resilience and hope. The daffodil represents new beginnings as one of the first perennial blooms after a long cold winter. Yellow is the color that universally signifies joy and happiness. We are honored to host the newest location of a Resilience Garden.
Another cheerful sign of spring is the return to outdoor sports. Tee ball, Girls on the Run, and our new mountain bike program are all underway. It is exciting to see kids out and about on the fields again and we are pleased with the impressive turnout of registration. We look forward to a great season with our new program coordinator, Robert Kelly. If you are interested in coaching any of our spring youth sports, contact Robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more about becoming a volunteer. Coaching is a rewarding way to give back to the community.
Spring time is also a time for golf. Registration is open for our Fifteenth Annual Golf Tournament which takes place on Wednesday, May 19. The tournament will be a “Tee Time Tournament” with staggered start times to avoid crowding. Participants will enjoy 18 holes of golf at the North Conway Country Club, the luxury of a golf cart, a delicious hot lunch, and a cocktail. To register, visit northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and click “Register.” Proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center.
Summer camp registration is now open for grades kindergarten through seventh in addition to counselors in training (CITs) entering grades eighth through 10th. Registration for CITs is open on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure to sign up as soon as possible as spaces are limited and many weeks have a waitlist. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for more information and to register online.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year on Tuesday afternoons, is welcoming farmers, artisans, and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The MWV Farmers’ Market committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-by-12-foot-square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar, and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for May 14 and 28. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday morning meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
