By Phil Ouellette
Greetings from North Conway Community Center. Hope you are having as colorful of a fall as the beautiful colors in our landscape.
A huge thank you to Hope Batcheller and her Mount Washington Valley Farmers Market team for a successful 2022 season. Oct. 11 was their last day for the season here at North Conway Community Center, and what a season it was. Thank you for all participants and we look forward to seeing you in 2023
Pickleball is kicking into high gear with a full slate of scheduled sessions beginning Nov. 1 at the community center for the winter season. We have sessions for beginners, intermediate and advanced skilled players.
Participants are asked to register for their level of play, with a weekly maximum of three sessions to allow for as many participants as possible. Registration for the winter season opens Oct. 20.
It’s never too early to be thinking about the upcoming ski season. Eastern Slope Ski Club’s annual ski sale will be taking place at the community center Thursday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 13. Mark your calendar and go to easternslopeskiclub.org/2022-essc-ski-sale for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center, including basketball, indoor soccer, mahjong, Sit ‘n Sew and Magic: The Gathering. Program and sessions range from $4 a session and up. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, Senior Sneakers and Squeaky Sneakers and yoga with Christie Rochette along with Mount Washington Valley Square Dancing on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Email Leann Brown-Muzerall, program coordinator at leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place here at the center on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Key events coming up: Gem and mineral auction on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. in the gym; Don Bolduc, candidate for N.H. Senate, town hall meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.; State Representative District 1 debate hosted and moderated by Mark Guerringue, publisher of The Conway Daily Sun, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the gym; American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym; breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $7 per person, with tickets at the door.
Check out the full calendar of activities and events at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/calendar.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
As always, you can make a donation to your North Conway Community Center anytime on the website, look for the yellow Donation button at the bottom right side of each page. Thank you for your support.
Our friends and neighbors across the street, the Gibson Center for Senior Services, is looking for volunteers for their daily congregate meals to help set tables, serve, and clear tables from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. one or more weekdays.
They are also looking for volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound individuals through their Meals on Wheels program one or more mornings a week from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call and speak with Jill at (603) 356-3231.
In addition, the Gibson Center Thrift Shop is looking for customer service volunteers to help wait on customers and reorganize racks and shelves on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call and speak to Karen at (603) 356-3231.
Phil Ouellette can be contacted at phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or (603) 356-2096.
