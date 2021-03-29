Greetings from the softball field at the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to revive our softball program and are welcoming athletes in third through sixth grades.
It has been a couple of years since we fielded a softball program and we hope to have a strong showing this year. Along with softball, we are also eager to welcome T-ball players, mountain bikers and runners to join our spring programs.
Registration for our programs can be completed online at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports. Schedule details can be found there as well. Our programs are available for elementary students in North Conway and the surrounding towns.
If you are interested in coaching any of our youth sports, contact nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more about becoming a volunteer. Coaching is a rewarding way to give back to the community.
Summer camp registration will open up in early April. Stay tuned for more details on our program. If you would like to receive registration information as soon as it is available, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to be added to our mailing list.
April pickleball sessions are now open for registration. We welcome folks who are new to the sport to join the all-skills session on Sundays at 11 a.m. or the women’s session on Thursdays at noon. Space in each session is limited. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports to register and pay online.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year, is welcoming farmers, artisans and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-by-12-foot square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull-up bar and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half-hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smartphone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for non-residents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for April 2, 16 and 30. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday and Wednesday meetings take place in the gym whereas Friday meetings take place in the multipurpose room.
To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the Saturday and Wednesday meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.